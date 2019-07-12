Gyang Bere, Jos

Three persons have been reportedly killed by flood in Angwan Zinariya, Bauchi Road community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that those who perished in the flood that swept away 9 houses in the area included, Hauwa Sani Bello, 6, a pregnant woman, Benta Jafaru, 54 and her 5-year-old daughter Fatima Jafaru.

However, two persons survived the natural disaster which occurred as a result of the blockage of water drainage in an undeveloped plot of land penultimate Wednesday that led to the collapse of a fence.

The fence which collapsed at about 5pm on the fateful day claimed the lives of Benta and her daughter, Fatima who were taking shelter in the house after a visit to her elder brother.

It was gathered that Benta, the pregnant woman who was a resident of Narraguta Village in Jos North Local Government Area, visited her elder brother, Sani Bello and the rain stopped them in the house until the unfortunate incident occurred.

Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang presented succour to the victims and condoled the family of the deceased persons.

Gyang, who was represented by former Minority Leader in the state House of Assembly, Daniel Dem advised the community leaders to be conscious of free flow of water within the area during construction of houses.

“What happened in this community is very unfortunate, it was flood that affected some houses and lives were lost. Senator Istifanus Gyang got to know of the incident and directed us to come and present succour to the affected families which we have done.

“He was moved with the pathetic condition of the people who are homeless and decided that we should come and donate some money for them to commence the rebuilding of the destroyed houses.

“The incident was very pathetic more so that three people lost their lives. We thank God for saving the 6-year-old boy who survived the incident, he was taken to hospital, treated and discharged and he is doing well.

“The community has also come together to raise funds to commence the rebuilding of the destroyed structures and we have presented our assistance to the affected families.

“It is our desire that this community will not experience flood again and we have always advised that when people are building, they should always give way for water to move freely without any obstruction.”

A 27-year-old, Sani Bello, who lost his daughter, sister who came to visit him appreciated the senator for the kind assistance.

Apart from human lives he lost, Bello also said properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.