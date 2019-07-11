Gyang Bere, Jos

Three persons have been reportedly killed by flood in Angwan Zinariya of Bauchi Road community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent gathered that those who perished in the flood that swept away nine houses in the area included Hauwa Sani Bello, six, a pregnant woman, Benta Jafaru, 54, and her five-year-old daughter Fatima Jafaru.

Also, two persons survived the flood which occurred as a result of the blockage of water drainage in an undeveloped plot of land on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, that led to the collapse of a fence.

The fence which collapsed at about 5pm on that fateful day, claimed the lives of Benta and her daughter Fatima who were taking shelter in the house after a visit to her elder brother.

It was gathered that Benta, the pregnant woman who was a resident of Narraguta village in Jos North Local Government Area, visited her elder brother, Sani Bello; the rain stop them in the house until the unfortunate incident occurred.

Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Hon. Istifanus Gyang, presented succour to the victims and condoled the family of the deceased persons.

Gyang, who was represented by former Minority Leader in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Daniel Dem, advised the community leaders to be conscious of flood water within the area.

“What happened in this community is very unfortunate; flood affected some houses here and lives were lost. Senator Istifanus Gyang got to know of the incident and directed us to come and present succour to the affected families.

“He was moved by the pathetic condition of the people who are currently homeless and decided that we should come and donate some money to them to commence the rebuilding of the destroyed houses.

“The incident was very pathetic, more so that three people lost their lives. We thank God for saving the six-year-old boy who survived the incident; he was taken to the hospital, treated and discharged and he is doing well.

“The community has also come together to raised funds to commence the rebuilding of the destroyed structures and we have presented our assistance to the affected families.

“It is our wish that this community will not experience flood again and we have always advised that when people are building houses, they should always give way for water to move freely without any obstruction.”

A 27-year-old Sani Bello who lost his daughter, a sister who came to visit him, appreciated the Senator for his kind assistance.

Bello said apart from the human lives he lost, properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed by the flood.