From Fred Itua, Abuja

The perennial flood rocking the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday night claimed the lives of a yet-to-be identified senior operative of the Department of State Service (DSS) and two others.

It occurred around the popular Trademore Estate in Lugbe along the Airport Road.

Daily Sun gathered that the DSS operative was on his way to a nearby pharmacy when he met his untimely death. Residents reportedly tried without success to stop the DSS operative from driving through the flooded area but ignored their warning.

Circumstances leading to the death of the other two victims were yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing in this report. An eyewitness who pleaded not to be named, narrated what happened. He said: “Lives lost. Homes destroyed. Businesses ruined. Cars uprooted and carried away and families rendered homeless. A man in a Rover was reportedly swept by the flood into the bridge by the Police Station and was found dead.

“A young lady who served out her NYSC in an office years ago is looking for the car she parked outside last night. Probably her biggest investment from savings and loans.

“Owner of a Supermaket in the estate had his home and cars destroyed, his family has moved into the supermarket for shelter.

“All the goods in Prognosis pharmacy & supermarket is out on the street this morning damaged by the flood. That has been the reality in Trademore Estate for some years now.

“Last (Sunday) night’s flood is arguably the worst since the over 10 years history of flood in the estate.

“Last year, the video of a man swept away by the flood went viral. Minister of state for the FCT visited, shared mattresses, cooking gas and cartoons of Indomee to families affected. No lasting solution was sought.”

