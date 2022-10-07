The Kogi government says it has begun the distribution of relief items to flood victims in the nine affected local government areas of the state.

The affected local governments areas are Lokoja, Kogi, Ajaokuta, Ibaji, Idah, Ofu, Igalamela-Odolu, Bassa and Omala.

The items were donated to the state by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Speaking to newsmen shortly after monitoring the distribution process, the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Chief Victor Omofaiye, warned officials against diversion of the materials.

Omofaiye appealed for more support from the Federal Government, corporate bodies and well-to-do individuals to ameliorate the sufferings of the victims.

On her part, the Acting Executive Secretary of Kogi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mrs Margret Akuh, was also on ground to monitor the exercise.

The materials consist of vegetable oil, red oil, beans, gari, rice and tomatoe paste, among others.(NAN)