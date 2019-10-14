Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Government, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to assist address ecological challenges, especially the yearly flooding from the overflow of River Niger and Asa River.

“People of Kwara State have suffered greatly from ecological problems linked to yearly overflowing of these rivers and it is only fair for the state to be considered for special palliatives to fix damaged infrastructure and economic lives of our people and mitigate the effects on the affected communities,” Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Isiaka Al-Amin, said at a press conference in Ilorin.

Al-Amin spoke after a tour of flood-prone areas by a committee inaugurated by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to lessen the impact of flooding in the state.

Al-Amin, said the yearly overflow of the River Niger has cut off communities, destroyed farmlands and displaced thousands of people, and called on the Federal Government to consider the urgent dredging of the River Niger to end the perennial flooding.

He also called for urgent completion of the channelisation of the Asa River to curtail its overflow during heavy rains