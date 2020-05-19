The Lagos State Government says the ongoing clearing and dredging of all drainage channels across the state will continue till September to prevent flooding.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources,(MOE&WR), Mr Tunji Bello made the disclosure during the inspection tour of all the ongoing drainage projects in the State on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to him, the cleaning have been designed to ensure that water flows through all the drainage channels unhindered all year round.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tunji Bello was accompanied by Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources, Mr Joe Igbokwe and Permanent Secretary, Mr Olalekan Shodeinde and other senior officials in the ministry.

Bello reiterated that the present administration was committed to proffer a lasting solution to the issue of flooding across the state.

He explained that special attention were being paid to heavily clogged up and drains through out the state, which has aided flooding of such areas.

Bello explained that the tour became necessary so as to ascertain the true state of canals, drains as well as resolving every problem identified with flooding while listening to the residents.

“I will like to appeal to all residents to take good care of these canals and drains as the government is cleaning them, kindly take ownership and do away from encroaching canals and drains right of way.

“Some of the areas visited today include: Yaya Abatan Drainage channel by Ajobo street, Road collector drain/Alamutu collector (Fagba-Gudugba), Ajuwon River by Iju/Ajuwon bridge, Ilo River Upstream ( by Toll Gate, Ifako Ijaiye).

” Others are Pipeline collector Drain Idimu, Irepodun collector Drain Idimu, IPI/Ikotun Channel by Ikotun, Abeokuta Anjorin Channel/ Egbe Stream by Egbe Bridge, Guiness Idi Mangoro collector drain Agege and Oko-Oba Channel.

“The Iju Road collector drain/Alamutu collector (Fagba-Gudugba) should be revisited with extra dredging, directing all illegal structures constructed on the alignment be removed,” Bello said.

He explained that the on going clearing of Ajuwon River, by Iju/Ajuwon bridge was necessary so as to link up with Yaya Abatan Drainage channel by Ajobo street for free flow of water, adding that the saw mill erected on the canal would have to give way.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser on the Drainage Services, Engr Joe Igbokwe said resident engineers from the ministry would always be around to work with the Community Development Association (CDAs) to ensure adequate monitoring after the completion of the clearing and cleaning exercise.

The Permanent Secretary, Drainage services of the ministry, Mr Olalekan Shodeinde, called on residents whose buildings were on governments drainage alignment to be prepared to vacate such buildings as government would not relent in it’s effort to ensure a flood free Lagos.

The Chairman of Ilo Awela Community Development Association in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government, Mr Emmanuel Ajayi expressed great appreciation to the government for the clearing of Ilo River Upstream ( by Toll Gate, Ifako Ijaiye).

Ajayi said that residents already had committee in place to monitor the drains against refuse dumping.

He said that ever since the project commenced that residents were no longer experiencing flooding challenges that they usually experienced in the past with loss of lives and property. (NAN)