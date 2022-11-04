From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The North East Development Commission on Friday donated both food and non food items to the Taraba government as assistance to victims of the 2022 flood.

Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, Managing Director of the commission, while presenting the items to Gov Darius Ishaku said that the gesture was to cushion the effect of the disaster on the people.

He said that the Federal government was worried over the condition of the victims.

He expressed the destination of the commission to intervane in critical situations that affected the people of the region.

Alkali said that the commission had already awarded contracts for the construction of three mega schools in each of the three Senatorial districts in the state.

He also said that the commission had carried out it’s needs assessment in both federal and state tertiary institutions in the state and that the commission had procured a modern fire equipment for Federal Polytechnic Bali.

He commended Gov. Ishaku for his quick respond to the flood disaster in the state.

In his remark, Ishaku commended the commission for the housing projects, provision of medical equipment to health centres in the state, construction of three mega schools in the state and as well the quick response by the way of supporting the state with relief materials.

He gave assurance that the government would ensure fairness in the distribution of the materials to victims and appealed to the commission to reconsider the award of Jalingo Numan road as well as Jalingo zing Mayo-Belwa road.

The governor who said that the deplorable condition of the roads posed serious challenge to economic development of the area, appealed to the Federal government to capture North East in it’s Rail Line projects.

Our correspondent reports that items donated include 10,000 bags of 25kg rice, 5,000 cans of vegetable oil, 5,000 rappers for women, 3,000 pairs of Shadda for men, 3,000 pairs of children wears, 5,000 mats and 5,000 blankets.