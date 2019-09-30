The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised four communities in Imo State to relocate as they are faced with an imminent flood-related disaster.

The four communities are Eziorsu, Afiaofu, Orsuobodo and Ossemotto, all in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Area.

Head of Imo/Abia Operation Office of NEMA, Evan Ugoh gave the warning in Owerri, yesterday, saying communities within the Orashi bank of River Niger may also be affected by the disaster.

Ugoh pointed out that the early warning to the communities came following a recent prediction by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) that Imo was likely to be affected by flooding in 2019.

The NEMA official said the NIMET forecast meant those living in flood prone communities must relocate to safer areas to avert death.

He cautioned this building houses on the waterways to desist from the act, and he also urged the government to demolish such building in order to maintain a safe passage for rain water or flood.

Ugoh spoke against the backdrop of over 60 houses including farm land submerged in some communities in Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema council areas recently by flood, with more than two thousand people displaced.

“People are usually not serious when it comes to early warning prediction, but we will continue to educate the people on the need to always monitor the sea level around them and also report same to authorities,” said Ugoh.

Ugoh said NEMA and other disaster stakeholders were at alert should flood submerge any of the communities and there is need to rush in and save lives.