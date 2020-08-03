George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has inaugurated Local Emergency Response Vanguards in various flood-prone communities in Imo and Abia States to collaborate with the agency as a way of speedily tackling incidences of flood disasters.

The Head of Imo/Abia Operations Office of the Agency, Mr Evans Ugoh, disclosed this on Monday in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Ugoh said the decision to train the local response coordinators is based on the agenda of the NEMA Director-General AVM Muhammed Muhammed (retd) in taking disaster management to the grassroots.

He said NEMA was mindful of the 2020 flood prediction and would intensify response activities in ensuring that incidences of disaster are curtailed in Nigeria.

He implored the response vanguard to discharge their duties with dedication and warned that the agency would not tolerate inefficiency from them.

Ugoh said the Agency ended the training with a retreat held recently in Umuahia and Isu LGA in Imo with LGA coordinators of the response vanguard in attendance.

He urged the coordinators to always monitor sea level in their areas and regularly update the Local Government authorities on NIMET flood prediction and need for preparedness activities

He also advised flood-prone communities in Imo and Abia state to always adhere to NEMA’s yearly flood early warning measures.