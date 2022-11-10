From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Isa Jere Idris has directed the Comptroller of Immigration Service Bayelsa State, James Sunday to visit the Internally Displaced Persons( IDPs) camps to donate drinking water to inmates.

Sunday who carried out the directive at the Ox- Bow Lake IDP camp said the gesture is a sign of goodwill from Isa Jere Idris to flood victims in the state.

He disclosed that the Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, has also directed that the affected 64 personnel of the service affected by the flood be taken into consideration.

According to him a team of experts are to visit the flooded Bayelsa Command from the service headquarters, Abuja to assess the state of the command as part of steps to ensure the Comptroller General takes an informed decision after reporting back.

Sunday, who expressed appreciation to the leadership of the service for directing at an appropriate time evacuation of all service movable assets and sensitive documents before the flood came into the command, said the action has saved the service from loss of assets and sensitive documents, that are not recoverable if they were trapped.

He reiterated that the service is operating fully at a new location in the heart of Yenagoa pending the receding of the flood and fumigation to certify the environment healthy for habitation and work.

Sunday however warned Officers and Men to avoid any attempt to be away from duty on AWOL or otherwise which may lead to summary disciplinary action or dismissal as work continues and supervisors will be held responsible for any staff absent during headcount scheduled for Friday.