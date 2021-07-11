From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has debunked report-making round through several Media outlets alleging that over 300 buildings in Jalingo, the Taraba state capita have been submerged by flood due to release of water from Cameroonian Lagdo Dam.

NIHSA, DirectorGeneral, Clement Nze, in a statement released to journalists in Abuja,on Sunday, insisted that the flash flood was caused by a localized heavy downpour that lasted for about 48 hours in the said areas.

However report from the NIHSA Yola Office stated that poor or lack of drainage systems, buildings erected within the flood paths, etc, aggravated the flood, and not release of any water from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

Nze further explained that it is too early for release of water as the Lagdo dam is still impounding water for hydropower generation.

He said,”Normal circumstances, it is usually around the 3rd week of September that the Lagdo Dam reservoir approaches an elevation of 213m. Spillage of water can only take place once the reservoir level approaches 216m. Therefore, no release of water from Lagdo Dam ever took place.

“It should be noted that Jalingo in Taraba State is downstream Adamawa State. Before any flood arising from the release of water from Lagdo Dam could submerge any town in Taraba State, the following towns in Adamawa State, upstream Taraba State, would have been submerged, namely:- Wuroboki, Lau, Jimeta, Ibbi, Numan, Yola, etc, all in Adamawa State.

NIHSA which is the most active, most responsive, and most visible agency of the Federal Government at the upstream sector in the prediction and issuance of flood early warning alerts in Nigeria, had earlier in the year predicted that Yorro, Gassol, Ardo-Kola, Lau, Jalingo, Wukari, all in Taraba State, fall within the Highly Probable Flood Risk LGAs in the country in 2021.