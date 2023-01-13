The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has donated food and non-food items to some oil producing communities affected by flood disaster in Imo.

The Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Mr Gbenga Komolafe who spoke at the presentation of the items in Owerri on Thursday, said the gesture was part of its corporate social responsibility.

Represented by the Coordinator, Owerri Zone, Chief Andrew Uviovo, Komolafe urged the community leaders to distribute the items to the most vulnerable among them.

He said the gesture targeted victims of the recent flooding in some of the communities.

Komolafe said the commission would replicate the gesture in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and other areas affected by flood disaster in 2022.

The items donated include 1,000 – 25kg bags of rice; 200 cartons of vegetable oil, 200 pieces of 4×6 mattress and 200 blankets

”We urge the people to cooperate with us, we urge you support us to checkmate oil theft and other challenges confronting the petroleum sector.

“We hope these palliatives will go a long way in helping you. We shall continue to collaborate in protecting the collective interests of our stakeholders,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the President of Obile Youths Association, Mr Kingsley Omoruka thanked the NUPRC for the gedture.

He urged the commission to employ more youths to tackle hunger and poverty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of oil companies operating in the area attended the event. (NAN)