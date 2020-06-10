Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As part of efforts to curb perennial flooding in Isheri Estate, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, the state government has commenced the rehabilitation of a two-kilometre road and drainages along Channels Avenue in the estate.

Leading engineers on inspection to some of the ongoing road construction sites in the state on Tuesday evening, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said the reconstruction of the Estate Road was to alleviate the hardship faced by the residents of the 17 communities in the estate.

He added that the work was also to improve the commercial status in the area.

The commissioner maintained that all illegal structures built on the waterways would be demolished to pave way for the construction of standard drainages, adding that ‘all the water runoff would be properly taken care of to avoid recurrence of flooding in the area.’

Speaking on behalf of the residents, the Chairman, lsheri Community Development Association, Abiola Adeoye, commended the state government on the reconstruction of the roads and the water channels, advising people within the area to always keep the waterways and the environment clean as a way to complement efforts of government in achieving a clean environment.

Meanwhile, the reconstruction of Olabisi Onajole Road in Ikene has been completed by the Ogun Public Works Agency (OGPWA), just as the asphaltic surfacing of the ongoing Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu interchange road has commenced.

The site engineer, Biodun Akinnawonu, who gave the hint in a chat with journalists, assured that the projects would be delivered in record time.