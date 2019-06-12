Doris Obinna

Ogun State residents have been asked to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in canals to avoid flooding, especially in communities along the major waterways.

Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who gave the warning when she visited the communities affected by the recent flood in the state for on-the-spot assessment, lamented the blockage of river channels due to poor refuse disposal habit.

“One of the most apparent factors identified is indiscriminate dumping of debris in the water. Therefore, we call on our people not to use the river as dumping grounds for refuse disposal,” she warned.

This was as she observed the inherent structural weakness of some canals built over 40 years ago, noting that the owners of the houses built around them did not take into consideration future expansion of the waterways.

“Most of the structures have been there for 40 years and some had failed structurally and needed repairs, while others have insufficient capacity to stand the test of time,” she explained.

To forestall future disaster, Salako-Oyedele assured residents of the readiness of the state government to collaborate with the Federal Government to carry out remedial work on the water channels.

Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning Permanent Secretary, Nafiu Adebiyi, who was among the entourage of the deputy governor, said the current administration would not hesitate to wield the big stick on anyone who violates government procedures on building approvals.