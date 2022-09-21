From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Over 17 communities in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have been submerged by the flood that wreak havoc in the area yesterday Tuesday, Sept 20.

Hon Abdullahi Aliyu Tashas, the executive chairman of the area, disclosed this when he paid on the spot assessment to the 17 communities in Umaisha, Toto LGA.

The council boss, who was represented by his deputy, Hon Abubakar Haruna Kwanaki, said that the visit was to ascertain the level of damage caused by the flood in the affected communities.

“We are here to see things for ourselves, the level of damages caused by the flood,” he said.

“It was unfortunate that the flood that wreak havoc in Umaisha Development Area has submerged over 17 communities were houses, farmlands, schools, clinic and other properties worth millions of naira were destroyed,” he said

The chairman, sympathising with the traditional ruler and people of Umaisha Development Area, described the incident as unfortunate and painful.

He also appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the flood victims in order to improve on their standard of living.

“The council will do all what it could within its power to assist the victims of the flood and we will report to the state government for urgent intervention,” he said.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the state government to come to the aid of the flood victims by providing them with relief materials and shelter.”

The council boss urged the flood victims to relocate to safer areas.

Responding, Ohimege Opanda Umaisha, Alh Usman Abdullahi, who is the chairman, Toto Local Government Traditional Council, appreciated the council boss for the visit.

The first class traditional ruler called on both the state and federal governments,non governmental organisations and spirited individuals to come to the aid of his people.

He said that houses, farm lands and other valuables worth millions of naira have been destroyed by the flood in his domain.

It would be reported that communities visited where the flood wreaked havoc included Umaisha, Kanaworo, Ehemkpa, Gbagidigbo and Ogbere among others.