Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Flood has over-run residential quarters and major roads in Maiduguri, Borno State, following heavy rainfall in the past two days in the metropolis.

The rain which lasted for several hours on Monday and yesterday, caused severe flooding in residential areas and other strategic locations in the metropolis.

Some of the affected areas include Polo, Gomari major roads and Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

Also affected were roads such as London, Old GRA and Bulunkutu areas of the metropolis due to the ongoing rehabilitation works in the localities.

Residents blamed the flooding to the blockage of waterways due to indiscriminate dumping of waste into drains.

The Bakassi IDPs camp located at the outskirt of the city was worse hit as over a dozen of houses, tents and toilets have been submerged in water.

Bukar Umar, an IDP told The Sun the situation has become worse since last Saturday. “The last Saturday caused flood here. Many IDPs could not move out of their abode while some abandoned their tents already in water,” he said.

Residents and officials of the state environmental protection agency traded blames on the causes of the flooding.

Mr. Abdulrahim Abba, a resident of Polo area, said his house was submerged by water due to blockage of drains in the area.

Mrs Hauwa Ali, a displaced person at the Bakassi camp said that her tent and several others were submerged due to lack of outlets to drain the water from the camp.

Another resident, Mohammed Shehu, decried the perennial flooding in major roads due to blockage of drains in the metropolis.

Shehu called on the people to clear drains and desist from further dumping of waste in waterways to control flooding.

Head of the agency, Malam Nasiru Ali Surundi could not be reached for comment as at press time.