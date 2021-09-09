From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Commuters, traders, students and other road users were stranded, yesterday, as flood hit Ugbowo in Benin City and submerged roads and buildings following a downpour that lasted several hours.

Consequently, commuters had a hectic time going from the King’s Square (Ring Road) to Ugbowo or coming from the Ugbowo axis to the city centre as the flood caused a gridlock on the road.

No fewer than 40 vehicles were seen damaged along the Ugbowo highway due to the flood on the major road leading to the University of Benin.

Some of the motorists who dared to wade into the flood were stuck, thereby worsening the vehicular traffic.

Besides, transport fares from the King’s Square to the University of Benin increased from N100 to between N400 and N500.

Residents and motorist called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to urgently intervene in the erosion menace that has become a threat to life in the Ugbowo major highway whenever it rains.

They said the state government has abandoned them to their fate despite the massive support and vote given to the governor.

Similarly, students of UNIBEN said the road has made many students to miss examination and many other students having extension and could not graduate because of traffic gridlock occasioned by erosion which often make students to arrive at the university late whenever it rains.

