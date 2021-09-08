From Tony‎ Osauzo, Benin

Motorist, students, traders and others were stranded as flood overran Ugbowo and other major roads as well as buildings in Benin City, following a heavy downpour yesterday.

Consequently, commuters had a hectic time going from the King’s Square (Ring Road) to Ugbowo or coming from the Ugbowo axis to the city centre as the flood caused a gridlock on the road.

No fewer than 40 vehicles were seen damaged along the Ugbowo highway yesterday evening due to the flood on the major road leading to the University of Benin.

Some of the motorists who dare to continue on the flood got their vehicles stuck, thereby worsening the vehicular traffic on the road.

Besides, transport fares from the King’s Square to the University of Benin increased from N100 to between N400 and N500.

Some ‎residents and motorist who spoke, lamented the situation and called on the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to urgently intervene in the erosion menace that has become threat to life in the Ugbowo major highway‎ whenever it rains.

They said the Edo State Government has abandon them to their fate despite their massive support and vote given to the governor, adding that the continuous neglect of government to the flood issue in Ugbowo will cause major damage to property except Government intervened urgently.

Similarly, some students of Uniben who also spoke, said the road has made many students to miss examination and many other students having extension and couldn’t graduate because of traffic gridlock occasioned by erosion which often make students to arrive at the University late whenever it rains.

‎Pix caption. Ugbowo road submerged in flood as a result of heavy rain in Benin yesterday.

