Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appealed to the Federal Government to assist the state in combating flood disaster.

He made the appeal, yesterday, when he braved the odds of the torrential rain to inspect the flooded areas in Osogbo, the state capital, with a promise to find immediate solution to the disaster.

Some communities in the state were ravaged by flood following the downpour that ran through Thursday to Friday, Saturday and yesterday.

The governor, after due consultation with experts, promised the government would bring dredging machines to clear the flooded sites and create necessary expansion to allow for free flow of water.

He described the challenge of flooding as enormous, saying the Federal Government’s support was needed in finding a lasting solution to the disaster.

The governor further disclosed that the state government had earlier requested for support from the Federal Government through the office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, adding that the Federal Government had promised to support the state in that regard.

While sympathising with the affected residents, he also urged them to stay away temporarily from the flood-prone areas.

He warned the residents against dumping of refuse in the canals and rivers, and added that the act was responsible for flooding since the blockage arising from the bad habit will prevent water from flowing freely to the appropriate destination.

The governor said the environmental task force would be deployed to prevent residents from dumping their refuse in the canals and rivers.

Meanwhile, residents are now counting their losses as incessant rainfall which led to an upsurge of the Osun River, at the weekend, displaced them and also destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The rain also wreaked serious havoc in some parts of the city. Some of the affected areas included Gbodofon community, Awosuru, Onitodunu, Baruwa, Idowu Ajibola area, Oke Arungbo Estate (Zone 10 and 11, Ibu-Amo community among others.

Daily Sun gathered that the house of the Baale of Ibu-Amo also suffered ruins with other houses around the area left in a shambles.

“We gathered that the surge from River Osun, after it had overflowed its bank, made it difficult for the residents of the area to salvage their belongings which were destroyed.”