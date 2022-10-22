From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to emulate other world leaders and visit Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states, to access the level of damage and destruction caused by devastating flood in some states. This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its extraordinary meeting held in Abuja On Thursday, and signed by its National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark; National President, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, and other critical stakeholders in the region.

The meeting deliberated extensively on matters of critical concern to the region and the nation, as well as issues about the 2023 general elections, and the state of insecurity in the country. PANDEF expressed great concern over the level of destruction reported, especially since more than 600 people have so far lost their lives in the ravaging floods. The disaster has also sacked millions from their homes and destroyed about 300, 000 acres of farmland.

PANDEF further expressed shock and sadness over the massive devastation in the states of the Niger Delta, especially, Bayelsa State, which is now totally submerged, as well as Delta and Rivers States, where several communities are under threat of extinction, and possible recovery will be prolonged and expensive.

While it empathised with other Nigerians all over the country who have lost loved ones and property due to the ravaging floods, it also called on the relevant agencies of the federal government, as well as the international and indigenous oil companies, other corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to come to the immediate aid of states affected by the flood, in the Niger Delta, to ameliorate their suffering.