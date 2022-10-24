From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has constituted a Special Committee to coordinate the Forum’s relief efforts for the flood victims in the Niger Delta.

In a statement, the committee’s national publicity secretary, Ken Robinson, stated that the committee was established at its extraordinary meeting on October 20, 2022, held in Abuja, as a result of the catastrophic flooding situation in some Niger Delta states and the severe effects it had on the people.

The Flood Relief Committee is to be chaired by the National Woman Leader of PANDEF, Betty Igbeyi, and has the following as members: Grace Ekong and Sunday Umoh representing Akwa Ibom State; Chief Douyi Douglas-Naingba and Vivien Ere representing Bayelsa State; Bassey Ekefre and Ani Esin representing Cross River State; Jonathan Dike, and Olivia Agbajoh representing Delta State; Don Ben, representing Edo State; Beks Dagogo-Jack, former Technical Assistant on Power to Former President Goodluck Jonathan representing Rivers State.

Other members include Denzil Kentebe (Lagos), Atamuno Atamuno (Lagos), Emmanuel Akpanobong (Medical) and Dickson Sofiyegha (Legal), while the Forum’s National Publicity is to serve as Secretary of the Committee.

The terms of reference of the Flood Relief Committee include identifying the communities that are most affected by the flood in the Niger Delta States; deciding on the form and extent of Relief to be provided; identifying charitable sons and daughters of the Niger Delta as well as Corporate organisations within and outside the Region to engage for support and partnership; decide the best approach to employ in the deployment of the Relief effort and ensure the principled, timely, effective and efficient implementation of the Relief effort, amongst others.

The committee has three months to conclude its assignment, with effect from the 24th of October 2022, the statement read.