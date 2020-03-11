Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Anambra State Executive Council (EXCO) has approved a special academic calendar for school children in flood-prone areas of the state.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic Education, Mr. Linus Nwabueze Nwankwo, said the approval was granted based on a request by the Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha.

Nwankwo noted that the special academic calendar became necessity because children from flood-prone areas were usually out of school whenever flood water overwhelm their area.

Meanwhile, various relief materials have been handed over to the 2019 flood victims at the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Office complex, Awka

Representative of the Presidential Committee on Flood, Relief and Rehabilitation (PCFRR), Mr.John Owoicho, while handing over the items commended Anambra State government for ensuring that the pains that followed each flooding disaster in the state was mitigated.

He explained that the purpose of the hand-over was to enable government through SEMA to commence the distribution of relief items to victims

“We do not pray for flooding to happen, but it has become inevitable since 2012, that every year we receive report of flood disasters from at least 24 states across the country,” he said.