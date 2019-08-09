Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following the magnitude of havoc wrecked by flood, rainstorm, windstorm and fire incidents across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide relief assistance to the affected persons and communities in all the geo-political zones of the country.

He gave the directive on Friday having been briefed by NEMA leadership on the various disasters at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, Buhari expressed heartfelt sympathy with the families of victims who lost their lives, as well as those whose property perished.

He said the relief would ameliorate the negative effects of the natural and in some cases, avoidable disasters.

President Buhari, however, appealed to Nigerians to without further hesitation, heed early warning instructions by relevant government agencies intended to avert the negative consequences of such natural occurrences in the country.

According to him, “it is important that our people listen and immediately comply with early-warning alerts and forecast by government bodies in order to save lives and property from wanton destruction. As the saying goes, ‘a stitch in time saves nine.’”