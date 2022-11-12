Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), on Saturday urged the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to prioritize agriculture and clearing of water hyacinth to expedite recovery from flood devastation.

MOSIEND and a group of Niger Delta stakeholders appealed to the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, and the newly-appointed Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, to utilise the two areas to revive economic activities that will reflate the economy of the region.

The group made the call in a statement signed by the MOSIEND President, Kennedy Tonjo-West, after meeting with Ethnic groups in Yenagoa.

They recommended payment for completed and verified contracts for the clearance of water hyacinth on the region’s waterways and award of new jobs as hyacinth has virtually covered the waterways along the creeks of the region.

They noted that the development has made it unsafe for boats and other Marine vessels to navigate.

“Also we urge them to review and pay the proposed agricultural grants to cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to revive and rebuild the local economy of the Region.

“It is pathetic that the local economy of the Niger Delta states, namely Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Ondo and other contiguous states have been devastated by the flood.

“The states in the region are therefore in dire need of rehabilitation and resuscitation of their economy.

“We have implicit confidence in the managerial capability of the Niger Delta Affairs Minister, and lauded the good intentions he has for the people of the region,” MOSIEND stated.

The group noted that if prompt attention is given to these appeals, it will go a long way towards alleviating the massive poverty induced by the ravaging floods, and the deliberate abandonment of strategic recurrent policies that ought to serve as bolsters to grassroots socio-economic activities.

They took a swipe at the immediate past Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswil Akpabio, alleging that his policies encouraged mediocrity and mismanagement of funds budget for the region.

They warned that any attempt to divert the approved budge of the ministry and NDDC will be resisted.

They maintained that the budget for Niger Delta is not intended to service the bourgeois in the society but development of the region.

“We can’t keep quiet when contracts and development schemes, created to alleviate the sufferings of the poor masses, are easily expunged, this method must stop.

“Grants for cooperative, entrepreneur, vocational, educational scholarship and water hyacinth control are deliberately created to cushion the harsh effect of economic shock at the local level to avert insecurity and anarchy in the region,” Tonjo-West stated. (NAN)