Paul Orude, Bauchi

In the aftermath of flooding in which five people died and property worth millions were destroyed, the Bauchi State Government has donated relief materials to affected residents of Warji Local Government Area.

The relief packages would also help ameliorate hardships faced by residents in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Deputy Governor Baba Tela, representing Governor Bala Mohammed at an event where the relief materials were handed over to the District Head of Warji on Monday, said that the administration would not relent in ensuring that the displaced are resettled

Tela disclosed that 3,500 households are beneficiaries of the aid and sympathised with the victims.

He explained that the relief was provided by the Federal Government, wealthy individuals and donor groups.

The Bauchi State Chairman of the Palliative Committee, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, the Emir of Bauchi, also sympathised with the victims.

The Emir, who was represented by a member of the Committee, Alhaji Bala Adamu Kariya, said the committee will make sure that the palliatives reach beneficiaries.

Receiving the materials on behalf of Warji Local Government Area, District Head Alhaji Hassan Ismaila Boyi promised to distribute the aid packages.

Also at the event, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, Abdulrazarak Nuhu Zaki, who spoke on behalf of the benefiting communities, applauded the efforts of Governor Mohammed since coming into office.