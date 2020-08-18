George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

national Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has urged residents of flood prone communities in Imo and Abia states to relocate to safer ground to avoid flooding.

Head of Imo/Abia Operations office of NEMA, Evans Ugoh, made the call in Owerri, yesterday, during a sensitisation visit to some flood prone communities in the two states.

Nigeria Hydrological Services (NIHSA) and Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had predicted torrential rain in 28 states, including Imo from September to December, which may cause serious flooding in the affected states.

Ugoh said based on the prediction, it became necessary for NEMA to hold a sensitisation campaign in the two states which ended in roadwork and rally in Abia.

Ugoh, who led a team of NEMA officials and other disaster stakeholders on the sensitisation rally, warned against building houses on waterways.

He said houses already built on waterways in the two states might be demolished.

It was gathered that some communities in Imo have come under serious flood attack since 2012, while about 80 houses have been submerged in Ohaji-Egbema and Oguta councils in 2019.

“In response to NIHSA and NIMET prediction, NEMA Director General, Muhammadu A. Muhammed, approved the sensitisation, aimed at sending early warning signal to prone communities,” he said.

He urged Imo and Abia residents to ensure monthly sanitation and regular decongestion of drainages.

According to the NEMA official, local governments likely to be affected in Abia include Umunneochi, Osisioma Ngwa, Isiala Ngwa North and Ukwa West while in Imo are South council, Owerri West, Owerri North, Ohaji-Egbema and Oguta.