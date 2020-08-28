Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Residents of Kwara living along river banks and low lands have been warned to relocate to higher grounds as the country continued to witness more rain.

Director General , National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA, Muhammed Alhaji Muhammadu,speaking during flag off of distribution of humanitarian relief support to persons in about 528 households affected by rain/windstorm in four local government areas of the state in Ilorin on Thursday, the director general of NEMA, represented by the head, NEMA Minna Operations Office (Niger and Kwara), Mrs. Wagami Lydia, also advised those in metropolitan areas to avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse in culverts/drainages.

NIMET had earlier said 28 states, including Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa and Benue, are proned to impending flood disaster from September 6.

The NEMA boss, who also said that the people should adhere strictly to building codes in order to prevent flood, urged residents of Kwara state to ensure use of quality building materials for erecting structures, “this will at least reduce re-occurrence of disasters caused by storms. It is important for us to always reduce risk around us because prevention is cheaper than waiting to respond to any disaster.”

Presenting the relief materials facilitated by Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe representing Kwara Central senatorial district, the NEMA boss admonished beneficiaries to make judicious use of the relief items and not to sell them.

Senator Oloriegbe advised people residing along Asa river flow traversing Asa, Ilorin West, Ilorin South and Ilorin East local government areas to relocate to higher ground, adding that people should always use quality materials and quality professionals while erecting their buildings.

He said rainstorm that bedevilled Ilorin East, Ilorin West, Ilorin South and Asa councils was characterised by strong winds and storm in extreme situation, adding that it was a practical demonstration of the kind of havoc storm could cause.

“Consequently, many houses were shattered and several rooftops blown off, affecting about 528 households,” he said.

The relief materials distributed included 528 bags of rice (12.5kg), 528 bags of beans (25kg), 528 bags of maize (12.5kg), 53 kegs of 20 litres of vegetable oil, 1,056 pieces of mattress and 1,584 pieces of blanket.