From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Hundreds of people have been rendered homeless in kogi state due to the overflow of the river Niger from its bank as a result of the release of waters from the Lado dam in Cameroon

The surging of the flood became so much on Sunday that it has affected some people living around the river Niger in the state capital and it’s environs and some communities in other local government areas in the state

The flood blocked the Ganaja axis of Lokoja-Ganaja road which lead to the south east thus impeding free flow of vehicular and human movement causing gridlock

Lokoja-Ganaja road is a strategic social and economic road linking the state to the eastern part of the country.

Our correspondent who visited the axis at about 3 30 p.m on Sunday reports that many passengers, some going to the eastern part of the country got stranded as their vehicle could not ply the road any more.

As result, canoe operators have commenced brisk business as they roll out their canoes to ferry passengers to and out of Ganaja village to meander through a bush path on onward journey to their various destinations.

Areas worst hit in lokoja include, Kabawa, old market, Kpata market, Adankolo, Ganaja village while some communities in Idah, Ibaji Ajaokuta, Ofu and kotonkarfi local areas of the state were also affected.

The incident was similar to the occurrence in 2012, when Lokoja and adjoining Local Councils in in the State were submerged by flood.

It was also noted that several houses in the state capital have been submerged by the flood as people were seen moving their property to safer places.

One of the affected persons who spoke to our correspondent who identified herself as Hajia Ramotu jimoh said she had to relocate he family members and some of the property to her cousin in Zango as her building in Adankolo has been submerged by the flood

At Adakolo housing Estate and Adankolo Extension, many houses were seen deserted by owners as they have moved to safer places while some churches were also submerged, but were seen holding their services despite the flood.

Some residents in Gadumo and Ganaja communities who spoke to our correspondent said that they have no any place to relocate as they still manage to sleep in the flooded house, while others said they have to relocate their families back to the village until the situation improves.

Narrating their experiences, an affected resident, Sule Muhammed said they noticed a rise in the volume of water late Saturday, but woke up Sunday morning to the reality of the flood.

Muhammed, who lamented that there is nowhere to move to, said: “I’m stranded here as I speak with you. Nowhere to move. We are appealing to the government to come to our aid.

“On Saturday, we noticed that the water was rising. But this morning the water has taken over everywhere. We have been rendered homeless.” he added

It will be recalled that the Kogi State government, through its Emergency Management Agency (KSEMA), has warned residents in flood-proned areas to move to higher ground or designated areas for safety