From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Snakes, crocodiles and other kinds of dangerous reptiles have invaded communities in parts of Delta State as the ravaging flood continued to devastate the areas. This is even as the flood has already submerged part of the East-West Road, trapping trucks laden with relief materials meant for victims in ravaged communities.

Giving an update of the flood situation in Asaba on Friday, Director General of Delta State Bureau of Orientation, Mr. Eugene Uzum, confirmed the killing of a big python at Patani. Uzum advised residents of flooded areas to relocate as they do not only have to cope with the disaster but also with dangerous sea animals that were released as a result of the overflow of the river.

He said that, by yesterday, one part of the Ughelli-Patani axis of the East-West Road was flooded, noting that, at the moment, the flood had completely overwhelmed the road.

“Trucks conveying relief materials to that axis have been trapped. We now make use of speed boats to access the IDP camp to deliver materials to the victims,” he said.

Uzum disclosed that ten functional IDP camps had been opened at various locations by the state government to provide temporary accommodation to displaced residents.

According to him, 4,755 persons, including men, women, children, lactating mothers, pregnant women and persons with disabilities, had so far registered on camps across the state.

Although Uzum could not ascertain the number of communities so far affected as the water level was still rising, he stated that 19 out of the 25 local government areas were flooded. Aside from ordering all political appointees from affected areas to go back to their communities to provide intervention, the government specifically commend their strength of the victims “and also in adhering to the government’s earlier warning to relocate from flood prone areas.”