Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Aggrieved flood victims in Jigawa have called for the immediate sack of the minister for water resources Eng. Sulaiman Hussain Adamu over alleged non chalant attitude towards showing sympathy to affected people.The residents who claimed that the minister being a member of the federal executive council ought to have table the perennial case of flood that is threatening the coexistence of people in the state.

The victims whom were seen seeking shelter in a fuel station in Hadejia spoke to our reporter yesterday that it is sad that the water resources minister despite being the representative of the state could not make any desirable effect to change their misfortune.

One Alhaji Ishaq who is also a resident of Hadejia said the Minister has grossly failed the people for his inability to at least come down to condoled with those that have either lost loved ones or lost their houses in the unfortunate flood.

Ishaq said, ” Jigawa is currently in a disadvantaged situation in the sense that the state representatives in the minister of water resources and the executive director of the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority have failed us entirely”, he declared.

He pleaded that the President should have a rethink and reverse the appointment of the minister otherwise the people would continue to be angry against everyone.

Another resident Malama Zahra’u who is a mother of four little children said she lost everything to the flood when her house caved in on all their property.

She said although she couldn’t salvage any item from the debree of the collapsed building but however is grateful Allah for saving her and the children whom she said were busy supporting some affected neighbours when she was alerted that her house had collapsed also.

When the governor was contacted on the issue Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar told journalists that those making such comments are politically induced.

The governor said, ” how else can I explain the action of people that chose to harass and beat those officials that came to support them with food and other items”, he asked.

He said those making the hues and cries are doing so to tarnish the image of personalities through the propaganda of some politicians.

He said he has already reached out to the minister of water resources and he is considering a proposal to create mini dams on the path of the river Hadejia so that the impact of the flow could be contained.