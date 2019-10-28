Residents of Oropo, Itoga and Samuel Ekundayo communities in Badagry, Lagos State, have abandoned their homes and taken refuge in other locations following serious flooding in their community.

While many residents relocated from the communities since the flooding worsened few weeks ago, others parked their cars several miles away and waded through the floods in rain boots to access their houses. The flooding was worsened by the abandoned Samuel Ekundayo/Toga road project.

Many churches in the area did not open for service on Sunday as flood had taken over the entire area, while some landlords and church leaders hired pumping machines to remove water out of their buildings.

Some of the affected residents said the drainage system was blocked, thus obstructing free flow of water, and leading to flooding the area.

“Flood has taken over our houses, shops and streets, we can’t go to church and people outside cannot come back home; children cannot go to school. We want the government to help us channel the water from the drainage to the rivers because our community is now covered with flood due to the continuous downpour,” said Mr Idowu Jimoh, a landlord.

Another resident, John Gbenu, called for speedy completion of the abandoned Sanuel Ekundayo/Itoga road project to stem the flooding.