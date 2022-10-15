From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State University of Science and Technology in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, has been submerged by a ravaging flood.

As of Saturday, over 70% of the institution’s landmass was flooded, a development that prompted the management to close the school for two weeks.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Delta central senatorial district, Ede Dafinone has called on the state government to swiftly intervene and bring succour to flood victims.

In a statement, Dafinone also called on the federal government, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to speed-up emergency operations.

He said over 46 communities in the Ughelli part of Delta Central were currently flooded with several households displaced and properties worth several millions of naira were destroyed.

“I wish to commiserate with our people in Ughelli North and South and other parts of Delta who are affected by the ravaging flood that has displaced a number of families and destroyed means of livelihood.

“I also want to use this medium to call on the authority of the NEMA, Delta State Government and other relevant agencies to speed-up emergency operations and bring relief materials to affected victims.

“In the last count, 41 communities in Ughelli South LGA which includes; Ewu-Otor, Orere, Assah, Etefe, Olodiama, Omafuvwe, Edjekuo, Gbaregolo, Omosuomo (inland), Omosuomo (waterside), Okuama, Ogoda, Alagbabri, Ofrukama, Ososo-Urhie, Ekameta, Oyan, Arhavwarien, Okparebe and Olota.

“Other affected communities include; Okpavuerhe -Olomu, Ophori-Olomu, Akperhe – Olomu, Oviri- Olomu, Umolo – Olomu, Agbon – Olomu, Aloba – Olomu, Ovwodokpokpor – Olomu, Ogoni -Olomu, Okpare – Olomu, Effurun – Otor, Otegbo, Egbo-Ideh, Otutuama, Okwagbe, Ekrokpe, Iwhrogun, Esaba, Ophorigbala, Otu-Jeremi, Erhuwaren and Obi-Ayagha.

“In Ughelli North Local Government Area, Evwreni, Unenurhie, Uwherun Town, Ohoro and Agadama Communities are also affected, with several farms, properties and other means of livelihood completely swept off by the flood, leaving our people devastated.

“There is impending hunger in the affected communities, so I want to appeal to corporate bodies, international agencies and well-meaning Deltans to rally support in the form of food items, and other materials for the affected victims and communities to cushion the effect of the flood.

“While we await these interventions, I also urge our people in the affected flood place to move upland and to safe places,” adding that all hands must be on deck to bring succour to affected victims,” he stated.