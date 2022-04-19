From George Onyejiuwa ,Owerri

Flood has sacked the residents of Okai village in Eziama community in the Isiala Mbano Local council Area of Imo state following Monday’s torrential rain.

Eziama is the hometown of a former speaker of the state house of Assembly, Collins Chiji, who currently represents Isiala Mbano state constituency in the Imo state House of Assembly.

One of the victims of the flood, Emmanuel Nwike told Daily Sun that his house, his shop and his linesmen’s properties were affected.

He also said that a motorcycle was carried away by the raging flood .

Nwike said ” our house, my shop and in short the whole of Okai village in Eziama has been overrun by flood, No government help.

Tomorrow now they will ask us to vote for them in an election. Election my foot. People are stranded as I speak to you. The destruction too much”. He lamented .

Our Reporter saw a recorded video footage where the flood was seen sweeping away peoples properties.

In that video, people were seen shouting for help and running into the flood to recover some of their properties swallowed by the blood.