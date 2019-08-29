Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Heavy rain, Tuesday, wreaked havoc on some residents of Ipetu Ile-Ibokun in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State after heavy floods destroyed property worth millions of naira and also sacked the people from their homes.

Daily Sun gathered that the floods submerged the Olooyo River Bridge along Ipetu Ile-Ibokun Road, making the river to overflow its banks and sacked scores of residents in the area.

Before the rain, residents, motorists, and motorcyclists had had difficulties in passing through the usually flooded road.

We gathered that the rampaging floods also destroyed some goods inside mosque and also submerged the farmland close to the mosque.

The affected route is strategic to the economy of the state as it connects major towns such as Ikirun, Iragbiji, Ipetu, Ibokun , Esa-Oke, Ijebujesa, Ilesa up to Ondo, Ekiti, Kogi States as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

During his assessment tour of the area, the lawmaker representing Obokun Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Adewumi Adeyemi, commended the state government for efforts demonstrated at taming flooding in the past through channelisation of rivers across the state.

Adeyemi, therefore, appealed to Governor Gboyega Oyetola to assist the area through emergency response to ease off the flooded rivers.

Some residents also called on the state government to save them from being totally displaced by floods as many of them have abandoned their homes due to severe floodings.

One of the residents, Tirimisiyu Adenitan, the implored the state government to come to the aid of the residents.

Another resident, Mrs. Idowu Sarah appealed to the state government to expand the bridge to be able to accommodate the volume of water which runs through the area during the wet season and construct more drainages and channels to ease the flow of water.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had warned against a high probability that about 74 Local Government Areas across the country would witness high flood during this year’s rainy season.