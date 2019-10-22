Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu has indicated readiness of his administration to dredge the Aboru canal, in Alimosho Local Government Area.

He spoke through the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, when he undertook tour of affected areas that were negatively affected by the rise in sea water level and continuous torrential rainfalls.

Sanwo Olu reiterated his call for all residents to desist from dumping of refuse into the drains and endeavour to bag their waste properly for LAWMA to cart away.

He also reassured that as government was ready to seek a permanent solution to the environmental challenges as soon as the rain subsides.

The governor, who sympathised with residents of Osborne Foreshore Estate 1, Ikoyi, Gbagada, Aboru and other affected areas in the state advised them against pumping water out of the streets.

At Gbagada where he inspected several streets including Fred Omojola Street where a canal has been affected by tidal waves, he listed some of the measures to be adopted to include lining of the canal and cleaning up all the drainage channels to allow water flow freely.

He charged property owners in the area to come together and aggregate all their drainage problem in writing and bring them forward to the state government for a roundtable meeting.