Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has charged the Chairmen of 11 local government flood- prone areas to prepare their people ahead of possible flood disaster in their areas.

The affected 11 LGA areas likely to be affected are includea: Birnin Kebbi, Ngaski, Yauri, Koko/Besse, Argungu, Dandi, Bagudo, Bunza, Augie, Shanga,and Zuru LGs

Executive Chairman of the agency in Kebbi state, Alhaji Sani Dododo, stated this during a meeting with the local government chairmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Dododo explained that the 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), cautioned the LGAs to brace up against the possibilities of destructive windstorms and heavy rainfall in 2020.

He added that NIMET predicted that heavy rainfall might result in flooding and other social disequilibria in some parts of the state and the country.

“The purpose of the meeting is to intimate the LGA’s chairmen about the implication of the year, 2020, on the annual flood outlook with regards to Kebbi State, and the need for the areas and state, especially SEMA to pit all the necessary measure before the onset of the flood season

“The aim is to brace up and avert flood related disaster, and what is expected by the LGAs, in order to complement the efforts of the state government,” he said.

Dododo also urged the chairmen to come up with policies necessitating the planting of trees before the erection of structures in their domains.

“As the state government is planning to plant over one million trees, you should put your weigh and shoulders by coming up with policies that will ensure the compulsory planting of, at least, three trees in every frontage of a household to be erected, especially in the disaster – prone areas windstorm,” he warned.

The chairman, however, urged the chairmen to intensify efforts to ensure the effective information communication between their communities and the state government for effective emergency management.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad- Shalla, appealed to the chairmen to begin stock piling relief materials for unforeseen disaster, stressing that they should not be waiting for disaster before they start preparation.

He called on them to ensure the judicious distribution of the relief materials to the people meant for whenever the disaster struck.

“We will sit down with the chairmen to ensure that the disaster is not only minimised to the barest minimum but also prevent the preventable,” the commissioner assured.