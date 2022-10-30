From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, has disbursed a total sum of N10,000,000 cash to 200 flood victims across communities in Makurdi Local Government Area of the state.

During the distribution at SEMA office at the weekend, Shior who stated that each of the affected household will go home with the sum of N50,000 each explained that the money was a donation received from the wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari through Senator Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, to cushion the sufferings of the victims.

He stated that as a responsible and responsive government, the Governor directed for the immediate disbursement of the N10,000,000 to 200 flood victims.

He however noted that more than 134,000 households were profiled but the N10 million was only meant for 200 households as directed by the donor.

Shior urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money, while he assured other victims that they will be captured in another face of intervention.

The SEMA boss who lamented that state government is still battling with the challenge of catering for over 2million IDPs and over 10,000 Cameroonian refugees, appreciated Mrs. Aisha Buhari for the gesture and appealed to other well meaning Nigerians to emulate her.

The chairman of Makurdi Local Government Council, Mrs. Eunice Torbunde through her Deputy, Frank Mbashinya, appreciated Mrs. Buhari for coming to the aid of the victims, saying the money will go along way in cushioning the sufferings of the beneficiaries.

Some of the beneficiaries, Zaki Vincent Tseson and Jibril Muhammad appreciated Mrs. Aisha Buhari for her assistance just as they commended SEMA boss and officials for a transparent disbursement of the money.