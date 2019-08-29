John Adams Minna

The senator representing Niger East, Mohammed Sani Musa, has donated N5 million to last week’s flood victims in Minna and its environ with an appeal to the Federal Government to come to the aid of the victims.

The senator who made the donation during a tour of the affected areas, yesterday, described the situation of the victims who are currently squatting with relations or living in make-shift camp, as pathetic.

“Something urgently needs to be done to reduce the sufferings of these people. That is why I am appealing to the Federal Government, to as a matter of urgency, do something to enable them pick up the pieces of their.”

No fewer than 500 houses across six communities in Bosso and Chanchaga local government areas were submerged following last week’s downpour which lasted several hours.

The senator said the flooding is so enormous that the state government alone cannot handle the situation and solicited Federal Government’s intervention.

The flood which affected Bosso, Kpakungu, Fadipe, Dutsen Kura, Okada road, MYPA, Gbeganu and Gudrun Fulani areas of the state capital left three people dead while two are still missing.

He attributed the incessant flooding in parts of the state to disregards to town planning regulation.