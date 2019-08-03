Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

At least 60 houses, two thousand indigenes have been displaced by flood in Oguta Local Government Area, of Imo State, the National Emergency Maritime Agency (NEMA) confirm to Sunday Sun.

Cause of the flood according to the lawmaker representing Oguta state constituency, Frank Ugboma who visited the sceen yesterday noted that the downpour on the early hours of Thursday led to the unusual rise in the lake around the area, which he suspected led to the flood incident.

He said Oguta has been vulnerable to flood “This is the constituency I am representing our land is a flood prone area but I assure my people that I will surely present this problem to the floor of the house”, Ugboma said.

He continued “I feel the pain of all of you and we are making effect to provide urgent succor for all of you so be assured that the government is aware of your problem”.

Ugboma however called for urgent intervention from relevant government authorities to enable displaced people in the flooding incident in recent flooding that submerged the sixty houses in Orsu Obodo community have lease of life.

While expressing his regret on the unfortunate incident, Ugboma urged the Imo state government to provide immediate succor for the displaced people.

Deputy Governor of the State, Gerald Irona who accompanied the lawmaker during the assessment, attributed the incident to buildings erected on the waterways in the area.

He however appealed to NEMA to intervene in the matter to provide both relief materials and other ways of assistance.

The Head of Imo/Abia operations office of NEMA Mr Evans Ugoh in his speech urged the state government to muster political courage to demolish some houses built on the waterways in the area.