Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Flood caused by days of incessant rain has submerged the High Court and the Magistrates Court in Kotonkarfe, Kogi State as well as roads leading to four schools in Jigawa.

The two courts are hosted in a one storey building located along Opareke road in Kotonkarfe, with the Magistrate Court occupying the downfloor, while the High Court occupies the upstairs. Heavy rains in the last one week had led to the flooding of the building forcing the temporary suspension of court sittings, as workers and litigants could not access to the building, yesterday.

Kogi State Chief Judge, Nasiru Ajanah who visited the building to ascertain the level of damage, lamented the inability to find a permanent solution to persistent flooding of the courts during rainy season. One of the court workers told journalists that documents in the courts had been quickly evacuated, alongside furnitures and chairs, once it was anticipated the floods could submerge the building.

In Jigawa State, roads leading to four schools in Auyo Local Government Area were also flooded, making it impossible for students to attend classes.

Education Secretary in the Local Government Area, Ibrahim Dauda, who disclosed this on Wednesday, listed the schools affected to include: Unik-Babba Junior Secondary School, Unik-Gana Primary School, Afarmo Secondary School and Guyu Primary school.

Dauda, said the flooding was caused by heavy rains that led to the increased water levels in Kafin-Hausa River overflowing into the communities.