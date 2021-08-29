From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

At least 20 houses and business premises were submerged by flood at Amauzairi in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State at the early hours of Saturday after a heavy downpour .

The flood according a community leader from the area, Chief Collins Anoro wrecked havoc mostly at Okwele sending most of the indigenes there relocating to neighbouring communities.

Properties and economic losses as a result of the flood according to Anoro valued over N100,000,000(one hundred million naira).

A bread factory in the heart of the community has since folded since the flood worsened two months ago, Anoro said. Owner of the factory, Bernard Ezebuike who confirmed the development to our correspondent said he has given up on trying to reactivate the bakery.

“There is no point staying there again, I have lost almost all my live savings trying to check the flood ,but all to no avail. The last time I bought 50 bags of cement to control the flood, the cements where packed inside the factory and proposing to use them the following day, but flood have them all damaged.

Another victim of the flood, Mrs Chibuzo Enyioha who sells fried plantain at Okwele told our correspondent that she has lost a bag of beans ,yams and other items in the early morning flood on Saturday.

” Since this flood has been disturbing us in this community, it has never been worst like this ,I just bought a bag of beans on Friday, I kept it inside but look at what I’m seeing now , a soaked beans and the yams I can’t even find again.”

A philanthropist from the area, Chief Chikwem Onuoha noted that the community has spent over N5 million naira on their own trying to ameliorate the flood but regretted that all their efforts crashed before their eyes after the last flood in the community.

Meanwhile, Anoro has threatened that Amauzairi may denounce its citizenship of the community if the government immediately does not come to their aide.

He informed that the decision was taken after a general meeting of the community recently over the continual flood incident.

“We have decided we may relocate to Nwangele Local Government,nearer to us, since that is the only passable road we have to Amauzairi, we can no longer access our own road except we go to Nwangele, the best thing is for all of all us to go to that place and stay.” Anoro lamented.

