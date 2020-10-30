Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Chirman, Kalgo Local Government, Kebbi State, Alhaji Samsu Umar Faruk has taken palliative items and cash to the doorsteps of the recent victims of flood.

At Badariya, he said the gesture was to alleviate the sufferings of the victims in the area who were worse hit by the disaster. He explained that over 156 houses were completely destroyed by the flood in Kalgo, Kirishi and Badariya communities.

He told them: “What happened to you was just an act from God. But it is our responsibility to ensure that we assist you to cushion the effects of some of the challenges you are facing as a result of the flood.

“This doesn’t mean we are compensating you, only God can compensate you. We also urge people living along the riverbanks to evacuate to upland or government structures provided for them.”

Over 60 victims would benefit from the cash assistance in Badariya while 96 would benefit in Kalgo and Kirishi communities: “Each victim will get N14,000 in those worst hit communities, whose houses were completely destroyed by the flood, and they need emergency assistance.

“This support is to cushion the effects of the flood that destroyed over 800 houses, farmlands and properties in the area. We are expecting that this distribution will assist the victims. We urge the people living along the riverbanks to evacuate to upland or government structures provided for them, pending the receding of the water.

“We are able to provide the relief to the 213 victims from Kalgo, Kirishi and Badariya; the three hard-hit communities. We have given them five bags of cement and a bundle of roofing zinc per household as their houses have been completely destroyed to the foundation by the flood.”

District Head of Kalgo, Alhaji Haruna Bashar, commended the donors for remembering the victims and the council for the gesture extended to the affected victims.

District Head of Diggi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, commended the state government and local council for the gesture extended to his people. He said the palliatives would go along way to alleviate the suffering of the victims.