Tragedy struck residents of Aboru and Iyana-Ipaja in Alimosho area of Lagos on Saturday as flood swept away an 11-year-old boy and his rescuer, one Wasiu into a canal linking Aburo and Iyana-Ipaja on Ige Road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the scene of the accident observed huge crowd wearing long faces due to the unfortunate incident that occurred following the overflow of the canal.

It was gathered that two young boys sent by their parents to buy cooking gas at a gas station unknowingly fell into the drain through which water passed into the canal.

“Three young men attempted rescuing the boys and succeeded in rescuing the older one, but one of the rescuers popularly known as Wasiu Stubborn was swept away while trying to rescue the other victim,” eyewitnesses told the NAN.