Moshood Adebayo

Ravaging flood, which followed heavy downpour in Lagos on Monday, has allegedly swept away a 17 -year- old girl, simply identified as Ayisat.

A statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the unfortunate incident occured at Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate , Lagos.

Head, Public Affairs, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor in the statement, said the agency had already commenced a search and rescue operation for the missing girl.

This he added had led to the ongoing thorough search of all major and minor categories of drains and drainage canals in and around the Alapafuja axis of the Surulere.

“Outcome of the present operation will determine the extent to which the radius of the Search and Rescue operation will be extended beyond the immediate locality of Surulere to other Local Governments/Local Council Development areas trailing the water/flood flow, as past experience has proven that strong floods have been known to transfer victims far from incident scenes”, he stated.

The agency enjoined parents and guardians to ensure adequate safety of their children, wards and young adults by insisting and restraining them indoors during rainfalls as well as away from rain floodings during and after heavy rainfall.