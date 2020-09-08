Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku has visited Jega town and Argungu metropolis, to personally assess the number of houses destroyed by the recent flood disasters.

Bagudu was accompanied by the District Head of Jega, Alhaji Muhammadu Arzika Bawa Jega , State House of Assembly Member, representing Jega Constituency, Hon. Faruk Nasarawa, the Chief Imam of Jega, Liman Dayyabu and many residents who were elated by the visit of the governor.

At Titin Kara area in Jega, where many houses were submerged and residents abandoned their houses for fear of their lives, Governor expressed his deep sympathy over the disaster and urged the victims to accept the incident in good faith.

Bagudu said the devastation caused by the floods to food crops, farmlands , houses , properties and in some cases, deaths of precious lives was really worrisome to all.

” Since the report came to me , I have navigated many local government areas to assess the situation. This is my second coming to Jega and I went round to many affected areas as you can see.

‘ I really feel so sad over the situation , God knows why and nobody can question that,” he averred.

Bagudu in a sober voice told the victims that, the flood situation was not only peculiar to Kebbi State,but many states and countries in the world.

He announced that a Team from the State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA), would soon be dispatched to assess the situation.

This, Bagudu said, was for the government to urgently provide the needed assistance to them , while the farmers will be supported with adequate inputs to go back to their farms when the water receded.

Bagudu also urged people of Jega to be their brothers’ keepers by extending assistance to those in need and the well-to-do to also show compassion to the victims.

The governor while comisserating with the people also conveyed the message of President Muhammadu Buhari over the unfortunate situation.

Earlier, the District Head of Jega , Alhaji Muhammadu Arzika Bawa Jega and the State House of Assembly Member, representating the area, Hon. Faruk Aliyu Nasarawa, thanked the governor for his concern and taking time to personally go round to see the affected areas.

Hon.Nasarawa acknowledged the sympathy message of the president to the people of the state.

The Chief Imam of Jega, Liman Dayyabu offered prayers for God to salvage the problem and give people the formidable courage to bear the irreparable loss.

Among the areas visited by the governor include: Titin Kara, Okay, Ginga, Birnin Yari, Makaranta, Gadar Jega and Bakin Ruwa.

Similarly, governor Bagudu also visited Argungu for the second time to commiserate with the residents whose houses collapsed as a result of incessant downpour and the attendant floods.

The governor after his message of sympathy to the victims also promised government’s intervention to assist the people.

Some of the areas visited include Tudun Wada Shiyar Justice, Gwazange, Police Division Argungu, Kitarawa, Shiyar Makera and Shiyar Yaraduwa, IDP camps at Dankoji Nizamiyya and JSS Tudun Wada.