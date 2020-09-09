Ndubiusi Orji, Abuja

The Kebbi caucus in the House of Representatives has said the recent flood in the state remains a threat to addressing food security in the country.

It charged the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the perennial flooding in the state and other parts of the country.

The lawmakers, who made the demand at a press briefing in Abuja, said though issues relating to the environment is on the concurrent list, the impact of flooding in Kebbi has gone beyond the scope of the state government, hence the need for the Federal Government to come to their aid.

Chairman of the caucus, Mohammed Umar Jega, who spoke on behalf of the lawmakers, said recent flooding in the state have devastated farmlands resulting in a setback in the efforts of the Federal Government to boost rice production with Kebbi as the focal point.

“The disaster could not have come at a worse time for our farmers who hither to looked forward to a bumper harvest this year to reduce the rising cost of food items, it is a major setback to the Federal Government effort to boost local rice production as part of measures to end rice importation.

“The flood is a serious setback toward addressing food security in the country, the Government therefore, need to address the shortfall of the food supply chain to reduce the hardship and cost of food items in the market and also address the severe environmental degradation caused by the flood. This may include adequate and early preparation for dry-season farming and reconstruction of major infrastructure affected in the state.

“We commend the President and commander in chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammad Buhari and the Governor of Kebbi state Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for the prompt response to reduce the hardship caused by the flood.

“The estimated cost of the disaster is over N10 million across the state. We call on the Federal Government as a matter of urgency to send relief materials to alleviate the suffering of the people in the state, early preparation for dry season farming should commence in earnest with provision of seedlings, fertilizer and other inputs to be made available to the farmers in good time.