Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed 6,417 houses and properties worth N541.6 million destroyed by flood/windstorm in 10 Local Government Areas of the state from April to date.

Dr Sale Jili, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, confirmed these to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

According to him, the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has earlier predicted flooding occasioned by heavy rainfall in the state.

“Nine persons were killed, 6,417 houses destroyed, nine persons injured and properties worth N541.6 million were destroyed due to flood and windstorm in the state.”

Jili listed the affected areas to include individual victims, Doguwa, Kibiya, Kiru, Rano, Danbatta, Tsanyawa, Gwale, Ajingi, Dawakin Kudu and Albasu Local Government Areas.

“We have visited Rano, Danbatta, Ajingi and Gwale to distribute relief materials to the victims as measures to alleviate their sufferings.”

The items distributed included food items, bags of cement, roofing sheets, matrasses, mats, blankets, pillows and cooking oil among others.

He further explained that the agency had deployed personnel to all the 10 affected LGAs to conduct assessment, to enable it to develop a comprehensive data and assist the victims.

The Executive Secretary called on the general public to report any disaster to their Ward Head and warned residents to desist from dumping of refuse in waterways and clear their drains to avert flooding.

“Residents around flood prone areas should vacate and safeguard their lives and property,”Jili said. (NAN)