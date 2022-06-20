From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Tragedy struck Musaha Lane, Effioawan and Bassey street extension in Calabar South of Cross River State as flood swept the areas, destroying property and other household items worth millions of naira.

The flood, which occurred as a result of a downpour that lasted for about two hours on Monday afternoon, submerged about five houses within the affected streets close to the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS).

The heavy rains affected economic activities and vehicular movements while residents of the affected areas were seen evacuating their children to the nearby neighbourhoods as well as removing household items to a safer place.

Some residents, who spoke to our correspondent, blamed the flooding on the absence of drainage systems in the area and the inability of the government to evacuate refuse littered around the major streets in Calabar South.

A Keke rider, Emma Okon, 28, said: “Once the rainy season sets in, we normally have flooding. But this afternoon is unprecedented as the two hours of torrential rain just came with flash floods.

“It was surprising that within 30 minutes the rain started, some houses and shops on the roadside along Musaha were already overflooded and occupants started running out for safety.

“I managed to escape because I was cut up in the middle of Musha Lane while I was trying to drop off passengers I carried from Watt Market. To escape, I had to come down and, with help of some boys, we jacked the Keke off the flood.”

Another resident and a trader, Miss Ijeoma, 24, said: “This is how we suffer every rainy season. This water has no channels, no gutters, that is why it has overflown. You see now, we cannot even step out of our shops. Some shops are already overtaken by flood and some goods destroyed and that is a big loss.

In an emotion-laden tone, a landlord, Mr Okon Effiom, said, “Let the government help us and construct drainage and that is the only solution. As much as it keeps raining, these floods will keep re-occurring.

“The worst is that the whole Calabar South has become a refuse dump as government agents don’t evacuate refuse any longer.

“The waste bins at Ekpo Abasi by Mayne Avenue, Ekpo Abasi by Yellow Duke, and Cross River University junction are all overflowing with refuse and have not been evacuated for over a month. So, once raindrops, it would cause flooding as those refuse block drainages within the area.”

