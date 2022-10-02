From Tony Osauzo, Benin

No fewer than 12 communities, mostly in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo North Senatorial district have been submerged by flood, following torrential rains in that have resulted in the River Niger overflowing its banks.

Some of the communities mostly hit are Udaba-Ekphei, Anegbette, Ukpeko Orle, Ofukpo, Agbabu, Osomegbe, Udochi, Yelwa, Ake Island and Ifeku Island with residents fleeing as the water level in most of the communities have gone above the window level of their houses.

Besides, Churches, mosques, markets, schools have all been taken over by flood water, just as agricultural produce like rice, cassava, vegetables, potatoes, ground nuts and others have been completely submerged by the devastating floods.

Those who manage to move around go in canoes. Some of the residents say this year’s flood is the worst they have had seen compared to that of 2012 which they considered as the worst.

The affected communities are calling on governments at all levels to come to their aid before they start losing their lives due to the devastating effects of the flood.

Speaking on the flood, Mr. Isaac Omaoka from Udaba community, said “My village is completely submerged. Since I was born, I have never seen such a thing. This year’s flood is ten times that of 2012.

“We have a prominent son who built schools, a hospital complete with a mortuary, laboratory, x-ray and several amenities all of them now are under the water.”

Commenting on the flood yesterday, the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Osasere Evboumwan, said “We were in Etsako Central last Friday; myself, NEMA, SEMA, the Head of Local Government Administration, WHO and others. We are sending our report now to see how we can provide relief for them.

“Their farms have been taken away by water, every year this flood comes and NEMA said the only solution to this is to dredge River Niger otherwise it will continue to occur.

“For the immediate solution, we are going to be supplying food for them, the IDP centre in Ogomeri is dry and there are facilities there but the people are reluctant to come there. We are preparing the IDP for them, there are mattresses there, there is a generator, fridge is there, the kitchen is there then we will beef up the medical centre”, Evboumwan explained.