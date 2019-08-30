Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Heavy rain, yesterday wreaked havoc on some residents of Ipetu Ile-Ibokun in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, after heavy floods destroyed property worth millions of naira and also sacked the people from their homes.

Daily Sun gathered that the floods submerged the Olooyo River Bridge on Ipetu Ile-Ibokun Road, making the river to overflow its banks and sacked scores of residents in the area.

Before the rain, residents, motorists and motorcyclists had difficulties in passing through the usually flooded road.

It was gathered that the rampaging flood also destroyed some goods inside a mosque and submerged the farmland close to the mosque.

The affected route is strategic to the economy of the state as it connects major towns such as Ikirun, Iragbiji, Ipetu, Ibokun, Esa-Oke, Ijebujesa, Ilesa up to Ondo, Ekiti, and Kogi states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

During his assessment tour of the area, a lawmaker, representing Obokun constituency, Adewumi Adeyemi, commended the state government for efforts demonstrated at taming flooding in the past through channellisation of rivers across the state.

Adeyemi appealed to Governor Gboyega Oyetola to assist the area through emergency response to ease off the flooded rivers.